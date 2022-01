THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General announce that the outbreak on the male side of the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre is now over.

This outbreak was initially declared on January 17, 2022 Unfortunately, a new and separate COVID-19 outbreak is being declared on the female side of this facility. TBDHU is working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General to manage this outbreak.