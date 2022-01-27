NIPIGON – NEWS – On January 17th, 2022 Conservation Officers were alerted to a moose kill northwest of Nipigon.

Conservation Officers can confirm the moose was shot on The Mawn Lake Road at Kilometer marker 22, just east of where the Eaglehead Lake Road intersects with The Mawn Lake Road. The moose was shot between January 14th and January 16th, 2022

Anyone with information that may help identify the person(s) responsible are asked to contact Nipigon District Conservation Officers at 1-807-887-5052.

Alternatively, you can provide information regarding this incident by calling call the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

NDMNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources and would like to remind everyone that respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.