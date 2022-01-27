OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted this morning that he has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

The Prime Minister does not say if it is Omicron or Delta variants or if it is COVID-19.

He will be self isolating for the next five days.