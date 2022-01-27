Canadian Prime Minister Exposed to COVID-19 – Self Isolating for Five Days

Prime Minister Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted this morning that he has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The Prime Minister does not say if it is Omicron or Delta variants or if it is COVID-19.

He will be self isolating for the next five days.