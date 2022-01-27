THUNDER BAY – ROADS Update – The snow squalls along the North Shore of Lake Superior have Highway 17 closed as of 2:0% PM EST on Thursday.
Update: #Closure #BatchawanaBay #White River #HWY17 remains closed in both directions between Batchawana Bay and White River due to weather conditions. #ONHwys https://t.co/TJ8sHNMc1V https://t.co/5SBGmtAxrf
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 27, 2022
There is another closure on Highway 11
#Closure #HWY11 is closed in both directions from #Matheson to #Kenogami due to a collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/YkkUKZOGeu
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 27, 2022