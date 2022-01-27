There are some surprising health statistics that will likely leave you with your mouth hanging open because they are so shocking. With the COVID 19 pandemic, we have been ignoring almost every other type of health concern. Unfortunately, those health concerns are still on the rise, inflating statistics across the board. Learn more about what is plaguing Americans and their health.

Americans and Weight Loss

Obesity is at full-blown epidemic levels in the United States and is associated with many diseases afflict Americans. Since 1970, the number of children and adolescents that are classified as obese has tripled. About 250 million American adults are considered overweight and either suffer from a chronic disease or are on the verge of developing a chronic disease because of their weight.

Americans spend more than any other country on weight-loss tools. Americans account for an 80% share of the global market for weight-loss products. In the United States, you are more likely to die of complications of a lifestyle disease than anything else. Chronic “lifestyle” disease includes Type II diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, COPD, and other lung diseases (from smoking).

Mental Health Matters

If you are between the ages of 25-64 and are male, you are more likely to die of a drug overdose than you are to die in an auto accident. The opioid crisis in the U.S. is out of control and is tied to the mental health crisis in the United States. Good mental health is essential to overall health.

17.3% of all American adults have experienced some level of depression. About 35 million adults suffer from anxiety. 8.7% of American women are being treated for depression, while only 5.3% of men are being treated for depression.

Mental health care can help get stress under control and provide the treatment needed to improve the quality of life and overall health. People used to think that balding was a sign of undue stress. While it is probably not great for the 35 million men who experience some hair loss or balding, stress will not make you bald. However, stress and mental health illness can be a factor in a wide range of illnesses and diseases.

Happy people live longer. Some studies have confirmed that laughing is good for your heart. Your heart will pump 20% more volume without stressing your heart when laughing.

Oral Health Matters

According to the American Association of Orthodontists, about 4 million people are wearing braces in America. However, not everyone is getting the dental care that they need. About 14% of children between the ages of 5-19 years have untreated cavities. One out of five adults in the U.S. has not been to the dentist in a year or more.

Between 50% and 75% of people in the U.S. could benefit from orthodontic care. Dental care is not just about a perfect smile. It is about good physical health. 70% of adults have gum disease they are unaware of and are not being treated. Gum disease has been linked to heart problems.

Other Statistics You Should Know

About 350 million people in the U.S. have arthritis. Around 34.2 million people in America have diabetes. A whopping 108 million adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure. 85 million people have some form of skin disease. According to the American Cancer Society, 5.4 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer.

One out of every four women will die from heart disease. Women are more likely to die from heart disease than men. Men are just as likely to develop heart disease, but heart disease is often more fatal for women. Many people associate breast cancer as the leading cause of death among women, but it is heart disease.

There are a lot of fascinating health statistics that shed some light on how you can improve your health. Avoiding many diseases starts with a team approach between you and your healthcare provider to make lifestyle changes.