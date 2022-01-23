Thunder Bay – NEWS – Student Transportation in Thunder Bay report a couple of school bus cancellations starting Monday.

NORTH 76 servicing St Ignatius AM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from STIG at 11:00 am will be serviced.

SOUTH 71 will be serviced on Monday, January 24, but cancelled for the rest of the week servicing St Thomas AM & PM, Pope John Paul II PM due to no driver available.

For the Northwestern Ontario School Buses

The following buses will be cancelled on Monday, January 24 due to driver shortage.