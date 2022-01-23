THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Protesting against the mandatory COVID-19 restrictions, including the new requirement that transport truck drivers crossing the Canada / United States Border must be vaccinated, a group of transport truck drivers under the banner “Canada Unity” will be making the trip to Ottawa this week.

The convoy of trucks are planning a stop in Kenora on January 25th, and arriving in Thunder Bay on January 26th.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxine Bernier says, “I can’t get over the insanity of our government deliberately and needlessly disrupting supply chains and creating more shortages in stores, when there was no problem with truckers for two years. Covidism is a cult.”

The convoy started in British Columbia.

On Saturday the Canadian Trucking Alliance said, “The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges. CTA believes such actions – especially those that interfere with public safety – are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed. Members of the trucking industry who want to publicly express displeasure over government policies can choose to hold an organized, lawful event on Parliament Hill or contact their local MP. What is not acceptable is disrupting the motoring public on highways and commerce at the border.