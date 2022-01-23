Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for all of Northern Ontario. The weather service says that there will be a multi-day period of very cold wind chills over the next two days.
Temperatures are expected to moderate during the daytime hours on Monday bringing some relief from the extreme cold. Extreme cold conditions may continue for some areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Fort Severn
- Peawanuck
- Attawapiskat
- Sandy Lake
- Sachigo Lake
- Webequie
- Kasabonika
- Red Lake – Ear Falls
- Marten Falls
- Neskantaga
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Armstrong
- Gull Bay