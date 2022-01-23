DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada says bundle up! Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Ontario. Only The City of Thunder Bay and Superior West are outside the warnings.

Wind chill values near minus 40. Tonight into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will moderate slightly during the day.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora

Grassy Narrows – Nestor Falls

Fort Frances

Atikokan

Upsala

Sioux Lookout

English River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Very cold wind chills expected tonight into tomorrow morning.

Extreme cold will likely return Monday night into Tuesday morning.