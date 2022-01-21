THUNDER BAY – News – Crowded stores, empty shelves. That is the scenario facing many stores in the region.

Road conditions are likely one components. Another is that some products that come in by truck from the United States are likely being delayed. Many of the goods coming into our region arrive by transport trucks crossing into Canada and heading to Winnipeg.

Over the past weeks when the roads have been closed by weather, shortages of supplies especially of fresh produce have happened.

There is also the likelihood that Omicron is keeping some employees from work.