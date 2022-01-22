Flowers are a popular gift for all sorts of occasions, but sometimes it can be difficult to find a local florist who has the type of flowers you’re looking for. Or maybe you don’t have time to go to a store and pick out the flowers yourself.

In that case, ordering flowers online is a great option.

Online flower shops offer a much wider selection than most local florists, and you can usually find whatever type of flower you’re looking for. Plus, many online shops offer free delivery, so you don’t have to worry about paying extra for shipping.



Why order flowers online

Shopping online is convenient if you need to send flowers and don’t have time to go to a store. Also, if you need to find a certain type of flower that your local shop doesn’t offer, ordering online may be your best bet.

Delivery options

Many florists will deliver the flowers for free if they fall within a certain price range or distance from the store. Some flower shops charge extra for delivery depending on where you live and how far away you are from the store.



3 . How do I know my order went through?

If you’re worried about placing an order with an unverified company, most online shops offer reviews and ratings so you can see what other customers think of their experience. You can also look for certain security indicators when you’re on the payment page. For example, most reputable online flower shops will have an image of a lock in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

Types of flowers

You can find virtually any type of flower you want at the most online flower shop, and some stores specialize in rare or hard-to-find types of flowers.

Coupons and discounts

Many online companies offer coupons and discounts to help build customer loyalty, so be sure to shop around before placing an order with just one company.

6 . Personalization

If you need to send flowers to someone who has everything, many stores add personalized messages on cards and gift bags. Also, if you need a vase or a certain type of wrapping paper, many online shops offer those as well.

7 . Savings on shipping

If you’re ordering from a local flower shop, your order may be sent through an outside delivery system that will charge you extra for convenience. However, most online flower shops will send your order directly to its destination without making you pay any extra.

8 . Gifts and add-ons

If you need to give someone a gift along with their flowers, many stores allow customers to purchase items like stuffed animals and plush pillows separately. You can personalize these gifts with additional messages as well.

9 . Types of bouquets and arrangements

Like we mentioned earlier if you’re looking for a specific type of flower that your local shop doesn’t offer, or you’d like to personalize an arrangement in some way, shopping online is probably the best option.

10 . Shipping time

Many stores offer same-day delivery as long as your order comes in before a certain time; however, most online shops will deliver your flowers within three to five days, even without charging extra for shipping.