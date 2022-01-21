THUNDER BAY – ROAD CONDITIONS Update – There are winter travel advisories out across Western Ontario this evening.

There is blowing snow in Thunder Bay and other parts of the region. Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off.

The NetNewsLedger newsroom is getting reports of collisions along Highway 17, in Wabigoon, and driving conditions are far less than they could be. If you must travel, drive to arrive alive.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

English River – Upsala – Raith

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight. Snow will continue to spread quickly eastward to arrive north of Lake Superior by this evening. It is expected to taper to flurries from west to east late tonight.