Thunder Bay – Weather – Friday will see snow across most of Western Ontario. There are Winter weather travel advisories in effect for Friday and Friday night for Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Sioux Lookout.

Environment Canada says snow is forecast to begin early Friday morning near the Manitoba border. It will spread quickly eastward through the day to arrive north of Lake Superior by late in the afternoon. It is expected to taper to flurries from west to east Friday night.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -30 in Thunder Bay. Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Friday. Winds will become at southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 36 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning in the evening. Local blowing snow late in the evening. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 22.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -23 in Fort Frances. Increasing cloudiness through the day with snow and local blowing snow beginning early in the afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 33 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Periods of snow will be ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries with two to four centimetres of the white stuff possible.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 18 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.

Webiquie

It is -23 headed to a high Friday of -7 in Webiquie. Increasing cloudiness with snow and local blowing snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Wind chill minus 34 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Snow and local blowing snow for Friday evening with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbit continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -23 in Dryden this morning. A mix of sun and cloud will become fully overcast late in the morning then snow and local blowing snow. 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is likely. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 11.

Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Periods of snow will be ending overnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more flurries with 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 18 in the evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.