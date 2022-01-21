Look back at every achievement we have notched as humans, and you will see that an indomitable spirit and the will never to give up come together to form the core of the story.

Philippe Vasilescu, a high flyer in the event planning and wine space industries, is a staunch believer in these attributes and even says he mainly owes his success to these two elements of his personality.

Here, Philippe shares why he strongly believes in these two traits. And why we should too.

An Indomitable Spirit and the Will to Never Back Down

“There are times in life when you’ve done all you can and spent every resource you have. Then, you have reached out some more and invested that too. And yet, even this is not enough,” shares Philippe Vasilescu. “This is when an indomitable spirit and the will to never back down come into play.”

And this is indeed true. Look into the stories behind many of the biggest wins in the lives and careers of successful people. At the very end of their breakthrough struggles, you will see that there has been a wall that seemed insurmountable at the time.

“This wall, this very last wall that stands in the way of your success, only your indomitable spirit and strong will can break down,” says Philippe.

In Life and Business, Never Back Down

“An indomitable spirit and the stubbornness to never give up has consistently helped me do better than my peers. And I have seen it continue to help those who reach down deep into their own personalities and find the strength to continue even in the face of challenges,” concludes Philippe Vasilescu.

Indeed, as long as we all understand how crucial it is to stand up strong when things are going wrong, we will continue to fight that last battle on the way to ultimate success.