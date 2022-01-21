January 21, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The past twenty-four hours were quieter for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents since the last update.

Daily update from 01/20/2022 to 01/21/2022

Recent incidents
3 arrow_up -8 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life