Dryden – WEATHER – It is back to the snow zone again for Western Ontario. Environment Canada has issues a special weather statement for much of the region calling for five to ten centimetres of snow.

Snow is forecast to begin early Friday morning near the Manitoba border. It will spread quickly eastward through the day to arrive north of Lake Superior by late in the afternoon. It is expected to taper to flurries from west to east Friday night.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday and Friday night.