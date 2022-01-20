THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Services Board Chair Kristen Oliver, on behalf of the Board has issued a statement:

“The Thunder Bay Police Service Board is committed to ensuring that adequate and effective policing is provided to the community. We have not received notice from the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario of any applications. We have followed every process available to us under the Police Services Act to address and forward complaints to the appropriate bodies, including the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC). We also reject any allegation that the Board has met ‘secretly’ without member Morriseau present; no such meetings have occurred and these along with other allegations are without substance.

“Further, we as a Board, are working hard to ensure we address the OIPRD recommendations, act in an ethical and transparent manner, and strengthen the relationship between the Association and the Service, while being financially prudent. For example:

1. The Board’s Strategic Plan, launched in October of 2021 prioritizes a healthy and supported workforce, sustainable community policing, restored reputation and relationships and building for transformation. Highlights of the plan can be found at the following link: tbps_strategic_plan_pocket.pdf (thunderbaypolice.ca)

2. The majority of the OIPRD recommendations are complete with many underway. Please see this update outlining the status here: CHART-OIPRD-Systemic-Review-Summary-of-Recommendations-January-2022.pdf (thunderbaypsb.ca)

3. Board governance training occurred in early 2019, and the Board has hired an Integrity Commissioner at the December 2021 meeting: Dec-21-21-Meeting-Highlights-FINAL.pdf (thunderbaypsb.ca). It is the first and only Board in Ontario to do so.

4. We take member concerns extremely seriously. The Board, the leadership of the Service and its senior command are continually working together to address concerns and complaints; working to enhance and foster a healthy workplace environment and further improve mental health supports.

“We’d like to assure the public that every member of the Board is committed to constant improvement and working to fulfill its obligations to the communities we serve. “