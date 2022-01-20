THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two Southern Ontario suspects were charged with drug-trafficking related offences after an investigation into an incident of a vulnerable person being held against their will in their home.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit were in the area of the 100 block of Simpson Street to conduct a welfare check. There was concern that a vulnerable person may have been held against their will amid a suspected home takeover situation.

When police arrived at the scene they located two suspects, one of whom was attempting to hide from responding officers. A third suspect had allegedly broken a window and fled the apartment unit.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize a quantity of suspected Cocaine, a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, and a quantity of suspected MDMA, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

The two suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The estimated potential street value of narcotics seized totals about $46,000 CAD.

Kyasia ODLE, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of MDMA for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Deondrae THOMAS, 18, of Barrie, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of MDMA for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, January 20, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.