THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested a Thunder Bay man after the search of a north-side home led to the seizure of a handgun.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 700 block of John Street at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The warrant was obtained as a result into an ongoing investigation regarding the possession of an illegal firearm. When police arrived at the home, they located a male suspect and placed him under arrest without further incident.

A search of the residence led to the seizure of a Glock 17 handgun. Police also located a quantity of cash and a quantity suspected Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as MDMA.

This search was also connected to an ongoing investigation into an incident of uttering threats.

Gabriel DEROY, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Possession of Methamphetamine

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, January 20, 2022 and was remanded with a future court date on January 24th.