GREENSTONE – NEWS – On January 18, 2022, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 west of the Town of Geraldton as a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and three other occupants of the motor vehicle. Police seized a quantity of drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and other items consistent with the trafficking of drugs. The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $12,000.

Alyssa OKEESE, 26 years-old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trisha WABASON, 33 years-old of Beardmore, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Amanda CLARKE, 25 years-old of Beardmore, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Melena TAYLOR, 19 years-old of Kitchener, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

All four accused were released from custody by way of an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton, Ontario on March 31, 2022 to answer to the charges.