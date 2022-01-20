THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 78 (seventy-eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active case number is now 324. 84 cases have been resolved.

The latest update from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is there are twenty-one patients in the facility with COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were six patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Causes of Cases

7 Household contact

18 Other close contact

1 Travel outside NWO

12 No known exposure

40 Pending

Locations

64 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

5 District communities

9 First Nation communities

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Outbreaks in Thunder Bay District

LTC Southbridge Roseview Primrose Unit

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Transitional Care Unit-Cedar

LTC Southbridge Roseview Champlain Floor

LTC Chartwell Isabella Retirement Residence

Thunder Bay Correctional Centre

LTC Jasper Place

LTC HRM 1N Daffodil

Thunder Bay Rotary Shelter House

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Adult Mental Health Unit

Thunder Bay District Jail

LTC HRM Spruce Grove Resident Home

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Unit 3A

LTC HRM 5N Marigold (January 5th)

Southbridge LTC Pinewood Sandpiper Unit

Southbridge LTC Lakehead

What do you do if your kid completed their #isolation but still feels sick? Check it: pic.twitter.com/PpCTLaYGqK — TBay Public Health (@TBDHealthUnit) January 20, 2022

Stress and isolation during COVID-19

Feelings of isolation, stress, worry and sadness are common and completely normal during a time of crisis.

You may be feeling: