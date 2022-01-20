THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic Committee reports, “As the COVID numbers continue to rise and/or fluctuate as a result of the Omicron variant, and to continue to mitigate the risk of spread, the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic committee has made the difficult decision to POSTPONE the event that was scheduled on February 25-27, 2022″.

The 25th Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic will take place on October 21-23, 2022 at the Fort William Curling Club, in hopes of a proper celebration with limited restrictions.

The event is at full capacity with 48 teams registered. Fundraising efforts are underway with all moneys raised staying in our community to support the Linda Buchan Screening & Assessment Centre at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.