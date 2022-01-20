There are plenty of places to visit in the UK – and many of them are right on your doorstep. You could spend the weekend in a new city or hike a mountain. You could venture across the Scottish Highlands for a week and become one with nature.

The UK has many popular train routes connected by an outstanding rail network. You may need to build your confidence with public transport at first. Many people feel nervous about catching connecting trains and travelling across the country. Push yourself past your comfort zone this year and explore somewhere new.

Here are some of the best places to visit in the UK.

Cambridge

Cambridge is a beautiful university town in the South of England. You can wander through the cobbled streets and pop into a coffee shop to read your book. You could catch a university tour to learn all about the different colleges and their alumni. Try to visit Cambridge in term-time so you can see the town really come alive.

London

London is one of the best cities in the world. It’s also one of the greenest cities, much to many peoples surprise. Catch the tube to your favourite attractions, like Buckingham Palace and the London Eye – or discover a few local spots instead. You don’t have to spend your time in Central London. You could travel further afield to see London outside of the tourist hotspot.

Stonehenge

Stonehenge is a circle of very large stones. However, there is a lot of history and speculation around how the stones got there. It’s supposedly a burial ground and sacrificial site from the Stone Age. Archaeologists have found human and animal skeletons from thousands of years ago. Learn about the spiritual heritage of Stonehenge and the conspiracy theories around it.

Castles

If you’re a history buff, you could travel to some of the best castles in the UK. There is even a 13th-century castle in the middle of a loch in Scotland. Bamburgh Castle is one of the most beautiful places on the northeast coast of England. The castle towers over the charming town and white sandy beach. There are plenty of pubs and restaurants to try after a long day surfing in the North Sea. You might need a hot bath to warm up before dinner.

Brighton

Brighton is a vibrant beachside town with winding lanes and pebbled beaches. You could pop into a few independent shops in the lanes or admire the graffiti on the buildings around town. Catch a train down to Brighton and spend the afternoon on Brighton Pier. Head to the Royal Pavilion for an Instagram shot before grabbing dinner at a delicious restaurant.

Plan your next staycation for 2022 and try somewhere new.