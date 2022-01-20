In this ever-evolving world, technology is constantly developing, and new devices are regularly released. From the latest iPhone and Samsung mobile phones to new MacBooks and PCs – it can be difficult to keep up with the changing trends in tech!

In this article, we explore ways in which you can upgrade your computer, instead of simply discarding it, to purchase a new one instead.

Why should you upgrade your PC?

With the global focus on the climate change movement still ongoing, sustainability is more paramount than ever. E-waste is the term used for discarded electronic appliances such as old mobile phones, computers, and televisions. How we discard of e-waste is important. Studies show that UK households and businesses produce 1.45 million tonnes of electrical waste each year. If not properly recycled, e-waste ends up in our landfills which is incredibly damaging for the environment. By looking for ways to repair our computers, we can help to combat this e-waste crisis – whilst saving you money by not having to fork out for a new device!

Ways to upgrade your PC

There are several ways you can upgrade your computer to enhance its overall performance. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few ways that you can do this:



Connect an external hard drive – this can vastly speed up the performance of your PC or laptop while adding more storage capacity in the process. An external hard drive can also be used as an emergency backup drive. If your main hard drive ever crashes, having a backup is essential if you have important files on your device that you don’t want to lose.

Use thermal greases and compounds – thermal grease is essential for high-performance PCs to function properly. It acts as a coolant, decreasing the temperature of circuits within your device, which prevents your PC from overheating.

Install more RAM – RAM stands for Random Accessory Memory, and quite literally acts as your computer’s short-term memory. There are a whole host of benefits of installing more RAM including faster data transfer, improved programme operation, efficient internet browsing, and improved speed of your processor. RAM is also highly beneficial in the gaming world, as it makes running simultaneous programmes much quicker, boosting your PCs overall performance when gaming.

Invest in another monitor – Setting up dual monitors is beneficial to the organisation of your work. It can help to spread your workload over different monitors, separating them so that you can see different areas you’re working on at the same time. For example, you can have your emails and client briefs open on one monitor, and your Word doc or Excel spreadsheet open on another.