Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chill values near minus 40.

Minimum temperatures near minus 30 degrees Celsius. This warning is in effect from tonight into Thursday morning.