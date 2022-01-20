KENORA – Weather – Environment Canada says that Wind chill values near minus 40 with minimum temperatures near minus 30 degrees Celsius are in store for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog First Nation.

The extreme cold is expected to last into Thursday morning. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

11:27 PM EST Wednesday 19 January 2022

