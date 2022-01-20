THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has Extreme Cold warnings in effect right across Western Ontario, from Kenora to Upsala.

The extreme cold is forecast to abate by later today.

Thunder Bay

It is -26 in Thunder Bay, headed to a high of -16 for Thursday. Skies will be clear with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill will be minus 34 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Clear skies to start the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 26 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is under an Extreme Cold Warning this morning. Skies will be clear with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 33 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Clear skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

A mix of sun and cloud with winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 in the morning and minus 32 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

A few clouds to start the evening with Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 35 in the evening and minus 27 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There is an Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 38 in the morning and minus 27 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Clear skies are expected for Thursday night with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.