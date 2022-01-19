THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A youth wanted in the homicide of Conrad Joseph Bannon of Thunder Bay was arrested by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. The youth who can not be named under federal legislation was wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service on an outstanding charge of First-Degree Murder.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service were originally dispatched to reports of possible shots being fired at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after midnight on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they located a male who had sustained injuries from an apparent shooting. The male died from his injuries at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Conrad Joseph BANNON, 31, of Thunder Bay.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation. As a result of their continued investigation, MCU members identified a 17-year-old male from Cambridge, Ont., as a suspect. A Canada-Wide warrant was subsequently issued for the youth suspect.

This 17-year-old is charged with First-Degree Murder.

The youth was located and arrested in Cambridge, Ont., on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay, via video from the Waterloo Region, on Wednesday, January 19 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Arrangements are being made to transport the suspect to Thunder Bay for their next court appearance.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.