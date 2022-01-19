ARMSTRONG – NEWS – On Sunday night, Armstrong OPP were called to assist Superior EMS with a patient. Once the situation was under control police left the airport and headed back into town.

The OPP were called back out to the airport shortly afterwards as the Ornge flight crew advised that they could not depart as the lights were out on the runway.

Officers, with the land ambulance crew, utilized flares from the cruisers and in conjunction with a timed response with the pilots, managed to get the runway lit up on both sides in time for the crew to safely depart on route to Thunder Bay.

Just another day in the diverse situations faced by First Responders and Police in Northern Ontario.