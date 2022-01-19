KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports, “Our daily reporting emails have been updated to include information that better represents the impact of COVID-19 on our region.

“Due to testing eligibility, case numbers only represent those who live or work in higher-risk settings and daily case numbers should not be used to assess risk in a community or in our region”.

The current 7-day percent positivity rate is 17.3%.

Currently there are:

4 active institutional outbreaks in the region.

211 active high-risk cases in the region.

6 active NWHU cases in hospital due to COVID-19.

More data can be found on our website: https://www2.nwhu.on.ca/covid-19/data/

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures. Anyone who has symptoms or who has been in contact with a positive case, should complete a self-assessment and visit www.ontario.ca/exposed for more information on what to do next.