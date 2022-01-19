THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On January 18, 2022, at approximately 3:50 pm, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near the Sand River.

The investigation revealed that a northbound sport utility vehicle (SUV) struck a northbound plow truck. The driver of the SUV, Douglas HUNT, 76 years-of-age, from Bruce Mines was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions from Wawa to Sault Ste Marie for a number of hours.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team including a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist.