Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is receiving $2,251,850 from the Ontario Government. “Our government knows that supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora—Rainy River. “That is why we have topped up this year’s Gas Tax funding to make up for reduced sales at the pump.”

Ontario is providing over $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in Northern Ontario. The funding is part of the province’s Gas Tax program which will allocate $375.6 million this year to 107 municipalities that deliver public transit. The funding breakdown is as follows:

Atikokan – $23,817

Blind River – $16,191

Chapleau – $18,693

Dryden – $66,714

Elliot Lake – $128,881

Espanola – $45,920

Fort Frances – $71,538

Greater Sudbury – $2,847,834

Greenstone – $23,568

Hearst – $45,808

Kapuskasing – $74,405

Kenora – $142,998

Machin – $9,374

Sioux Lookout – $50,985

Timmins – $661,115

Thunder Bay – $2,251,850

Wawa – $25,843

Funding for the Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales due to COVID-19, this year’s Gas Tax funding includes one-time additional funding of $120.4 million to ensure municipalities can support their transit systems.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how critical public transit is for frontline workers and for Ontarians who depend on these services to get to medical appointments, the grocery store and other important locations,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Gas Tax funding remains a vital source of long-term transit funding that municipalities can rely on to help operate and expand existing public transit services – ensuring people have access to safe and reliable transportation when they need it.”

