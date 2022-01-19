FORT FRANCES – NEWS – OPP in Fort Frances report that Bryan BRUYERE of the Rainy River District has been arrested and faces charges of Child Pornography.

OPP report that on January 19, 2022 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit with assistance from the OPP Digital Forensics Unit; OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit; and the Treaty Three Police Service concluded an investigation into the alleged possession of child pornography by a local resident.

This investigation involved the analysis of an electronic device that led to the discovery of multiple Child Sexual Abuse Material files.

As a result of this investigation 39-year-old Bryan BRUYERE of the Rainy River District has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.

BRUYERE’S first appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to that charge is on January 19, 2022.