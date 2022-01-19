Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Care Homes confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Southbridge Roseview, Champlain Floor, in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified two individuals with COVID-19 and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility. In collaboration with Southbridge Roseview, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation