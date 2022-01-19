Thunder Bay – School Bus Update – For Thunder Bay Area Schools, Student transportation is scheduled to run today, Wednesday, January 19, however due to road conditions, delays are possible and some roads may not be able to be serviced.

The same is not the case For the NWO School Buses:

All buses in Ear Falls, Red Lake, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Sioux Lookout will be cancelled on Wednesday, January 20 due to road conditions.

Upsala/Ignace bus UP82 will be cancelled on Wednesday, January 19 due to driver shortage.

Kenora bus KN19 will be cancelled on Wednesday, January 19 due to driver shortage.

Parents are reminded that it is ultimately their decision to put their child on the bus if they have concerns about weather or road conditions.