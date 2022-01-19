THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – There are delays along Highway 17 and Highway 11 this morning.
#Incident #Shabaqua #HWY17 West of Raith lane is blocked due to disabled vehicle. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 19, 2022
#Incident #Geraldton #HWY11 North Sec #HWY584N, lanes may be partially blocked due to a disabled transport. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 19, 2022
