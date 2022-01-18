Failure is an inevitable part of life. Everyone who has tried out one or more things has experienced failure, and embracing it and moving forward will always serve as a great lesson in one’s path toward success. Bouncing back with the same motivation after a major setback entails great determination, says entrepreneur and business coach Thomas Kralow. Most people don’t get off from failure, and only a few realize they have failed and need a change of strategy.

Often, people fail because of a lack of experience, and this is something that is largely dependent on securing a mentor for the path we have chosen. Someone who has successfully trailed the path, and is ready to talk the talk and walk the walk. Here, Thomas Kralow reveals the importance of getting a mentor after a failure in career.

Retrospective study

Getting a mentor who knows his onus can help you go back in time after a major setback, analyzing what has impacted negatively and caused failure in your career path.

Learn from their experience

Experience is the best teacher and an expensive asset, yet crucial for a successful career. Learning from the experienced can also serve as a source of knowledge, providing specific insights and information to one’s growth. Mentors can also offer guidelines on specific expectations and work ethics to have, and help in making business plans and drafting budgets.

Growth

Mentors encourage and support development, and such encouragement can be a form of motivation to reach specific achievable goals. It tends to also improve the sense of confidence, while one focuses strictly on a task.

Connections

Mentors can help build a strong career network. Having a mentor can connect one to people of the same mindset and people who have made it big in their career. In this ever-growing and ever-competitive world, having the right connections makes achievement of success less strenuous.

It is noteworthy that having a successful mentorship depends on the interpersonal relationship between you and your mentor, your motivation to be relentless and bounce back after failing, and your willingness to want to be successful. Success is a choice that must be made every day, and getting the perfect mentor right from inception can reduce the risk of failing and shorten the processes required to be successful, reiterates Thomas Kralow.