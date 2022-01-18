THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Much of Western and Northern Ontario are under weather advisories or warnings today. For the far North of the province, there are extreme cold warnings in effect.

From Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances to Upsala there are weather advisories in effect as snow is in the forecast. A low pressure system tracking south of the region will continue to bring snow and local blowing snow today. Snow will ease to light flurries late this afternoon or early this evening.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected. The snow, heavy at times could reduce visibilities for driving.

As the snow ends, there will be Arctic cold dipping down from the north into the region bringing more cold and the risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Atikokan – Mine Centre

Fort Frances

For Thunder Bay, Superior West, Nipigon, and Rossport there is a Snowfall Warning in effect. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres will start today with heavy snow expected today and tonight.

The cause is the same low pressure system tracking south of our region that will bring significant snowfall beginning late this morning. Local blowing snow is also likely. Snow will ease to light flurries by early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Nipigon, Rossport

Kakabeka Falls

Heavy snow expected today and tonight.

Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect across the Far North including Wasaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck, Attawapiskat, Webequie, Bearskin Lake, Muskrat Dam First Nation, Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake, and Kasabonika.

Thunder Bay

It is -23 this morning in Thunder Bay. Cloudy skies this morning then snow at times heavy with local blowing snow late this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight snow at times heavy before changing to periods of light snow near midnight. Local blowing snow. Another three centimetres of snow expected tonight. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow with 10 to 15 centimetres forecast. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 however later this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight the weather service is calling for periods of light snow and local blowing snow. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, so bundle up.

Sachigo Lake

It is -35 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 33 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 35 this evening and minus 46 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of snow and local blowing snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.