January 18, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The latest statistics on crime incidents from the Thunder Bay Police show 12 incidents up from Monday.

This update includes all incidents since the last update.

Daily update from 01/17/2022 to 01/18/2022

Recent incidents
12 from yesterday
Violent
2 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 No changes from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life