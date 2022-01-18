THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The latest statistics on crime incidents from the Thunder Bay Police show 12 incidents up from Monday.
This update includes all incidents since the last update.
Daily update from 01/17/2022 to 01/18/2022
|Recent incidents
|12
|
|2 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|2
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|4
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|4
|Quality of Life