WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winterpeg is living up to its nickname today. A serious winter storm system which is already headed into Western Ontario is dumping snow on Winnipeg today.

Gusty northerly winds and freshly fallen snow will reduce visibilities across the Red River Valley this afternoon and evening.

This is the same same low pressure system responsible for the snow in southern Manitoba this morning and it will also produce gusty winds in the Red River Valley this afternoon.

The combination of 10 to 15 cm of fresh snow along with winds gusting up to 80 km/h at times will produce blowing snow that will severely hamper visibilities on highways.

Even within the city of Winnipeg, visibilities will likely be reduced by blowing snow, especially downwind of open areas.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Gusts will begin to diminish later this evening, leading to improved visibilities by Wednesday morning. Blizzard conditions are not expected at this time but current warnings may be upgraded if conditions deteriorate this afternoon. Please continue to monitor your local forecast for updates.

Lastly, a reminder that bitterly cold temperatures are still expected to return following this storm system. An arctic ridge of high pressure will clear skies and drop temperatures into the minus twenties starting tonight. Wind chill values will approach the minus forty mark once again before temperatures moderate somewhat near the end of the week.

If you are planning travel today make sure your vehicle is ready, and your gas tank is full.

Be prepared to be stuck if there are accidents.