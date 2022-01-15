THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in the 100 block of Machar Avenue at about 8:40 pm on Friday, January 14.

While en route, police learned an individual may have been the victim of a shooting. Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

A scene has been established and a police presence remains in the area. The public is asked to avoid the area while investigators process the scene.

Members of the Major Case Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation. Investigators do not believe this was a random event.

If you have any information, or video surveillance or dash camera footage in that area during the evening hours of Jan. 14, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.