THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue responded to a structural fire on Wolf Court on Fort William First Nation this morning.

The First arriving unit encountered a mobile trailer that was fully involved. A second alarm was called for at this time which added 2 more pumpers and a ladder truck to the 4 Pumpers that were already on route.

The first unit declared a defensive attack, fire was knocked down to the point where fire crew could enter on SCBA and conduct a primary search.

The second alarm was cancelled at this time. The home was found to be clear of any residents. After some time, the fire was deemed under control, salvage and overhaul was completed. Damage to the residence was extensive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The scene was left with Anishinabek Police Service.