THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for parts of the region this morning.

7:53 AM EST Saturday 15 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong

Nipigon – Rossport

Gull Bay

Extreme cold is expected this morning Temperatures in the mid minus thirties and extremely cold wind chill values ranging from minus 40 to minus 45 are occurring this morning. A reprieve from extreme cold conditions begins later this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -30 in Thunder Bay to start Saturday. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies which will becoming cloudy before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 18.

Fort Frances

It is -34 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will be clear today. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be periods of snow beginning near midnight with two centimetres expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 18.

Sachigo Lake

It is -18 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. 2 to 4 centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite is present for exposed skin.

Tonight will see periods of snow and local blowing snow with 2 to 4 centimetres likely, ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -25 to start the morning in Dryden headed to a high of -11 for Saturday. A mix of sun and cloud with winds becoming southwest 30 km/h early this afternoon. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite until the temperature warms up.

Tonight skies will becoming cloudy late this evening then periods of snow with two centimetres expected. Wind from the southwest 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 22.