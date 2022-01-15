THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – As Omicron continues to surge across Canada, it is in some of the jails and correctional institutes where the numbers are climbing at massive levels.

Here in Thunder Bay reportedly eighty inmates and thirty-four staff at the Thunder Bay District Jail where an outbreak has been declared by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are currently infected with COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Jail is overcrowded and understaffed at the best of times. Inmates are being transferred to other jails across the province to attempt to alleviate the problem.

The staff shortages are especially critical, as that could be leaving inmates without the proper level of supervision.

Across Ontario as many as 1961 inmates in Ontario jails are infected with the virus.