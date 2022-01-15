January 15, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Scene

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quieter Friday for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 01/14/2022 to 01/15/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life