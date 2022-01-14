THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that Hogarth Riverview Manor’s Birch Grove Resident Home Area, in Thunder Bay, is no longer considered to be in outbreak.

Following further investigation, it was deemed that the Birch Grove Resident Home Area was not impacted by the outbreak that initially started in the Spruce Grove Resident Home Area.

All restrictions on Birch Grove have been removed. The Spruce Grove Resident Home Area remains in outbreak with restrictions still in place.