KIIWETINOONG — MPP Sol Mamakwa issued the following statement in response to news several children died in a house fire in Sandy Lake First Nation early Friday:

“Our hearts are broken for the members, families, first responders, and leadership of Sandy Lake First Nation as they grieve the horrific loss of three beautiful children.

We are devastated for the family and loved ones mourning these three little ones. Please join me in extending thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by this terrible tragedy.”