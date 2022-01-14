THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 isle-opened.
CLEARED: #Hwy17 at Sowden Lake Rd #Ignace – Highway completely reopened. ^jt
— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) January 15, 2022
Earlier the highways was closed in both directions 11 kilometres west of English River due to a collision.
#Closure #Ignace #HWY17 Sowden Lake Rd – All lanes closed in both directions approx. 11 km west of English River due to a collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/oQnrYYTABN
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 14, 2022
There is an alternate route although much longer using Highway 622 but it will add a lot of kilometres to your trip.