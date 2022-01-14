Thunder Bay – NEWS – Replica firearm with ‘silencer,’ drugs seized during traffic stop

Police arrested two Thunder Bay men after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and a replica firearm with an attachment often referred to as a silencer.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of McIntosh Street just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. The traffic stop was initiated after officers observed a motorist in a pick-up truck driving erratically.

When officers approached, they observed several signs that the driver was impaired. Paraphernalia consistent with crack cocaine use was also observed in the vehicle.

The male driver was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

Further investigation revealed the driver, and passenger, were in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of Xanax pills, a quantity of Oxycodone pills, a quantity of Alprazolam pills, cash, weapons, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police also located a Glock-style firearm attached with a suppressor on the muzzle— commonly known as a firearm silencer. Upon further investigation, the firearm was confirmed to be a replica.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Christopher KNAPP, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Carrying Concealed Weapon x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Purpose is Unauthorized

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Alprazolam for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• No Insurance, Owner Operate

Cody Alan SMITH, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Carrying Concealed Weapon x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Alprazolam for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, January 14 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.