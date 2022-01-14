OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – New modelling released earlier on Friday by the federal government suggests daily hospitalizations will surge in the coming weeks.

This COVID-19 surge is driven by extremely high levels of transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam reported that the rate of people hospitalized with Omicron is lower compared to the Delta variant.

However the new federal forecast shows new daily hospital admissions will far exceed previous historical peaks due to the sheer number of cases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada expects the high number of people seeking hospital treatment for COVID-19 will put a significant strain on health-care systems over the next several weeks.